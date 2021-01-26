Robert Rodriguez to reboot Spy Kids with Skydance Media

Robert Rodriguez Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Perhaps emboldened by the relative success of Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes—a semi-sequel to his 2005 film The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl—director Robert Rodriguez is looking to go back to his first aggressively colorful, kid-oriented hit series. According to Deadline, Rodriguez is working with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group to develop a new Spy Kids movie, with Rodriguez planning to write and direct. The report says it’ll “revolve around the activities of a multicultural family,” which seems to imply that it’ll be about a different family than the one from the originals (because otherwise it would say as much), but it seems safe to assume that at least some members of this family will be spies and that some kids will use wacky spy gadgets to go on some kind of adventure. That’s what these movies tend to be about.

Rodriguez recently worked on The Mandalorian and will return to Star Wars for the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, but if this new Spy Kids is a hit on par with the originals, maybe it’ll restore his industry cachet enough for someone to give him money to make that Alita: Battle Angel sequel he had his heart set on.