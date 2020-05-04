Photo : Andreas Rentz ( Getty Images )

The first season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian landed some big-name directors to helm its episodes, including Rick Famuyiwa, Taika Waititi, and Bryce Dallas Howard (not to mention one big-name director who appeared as an actor), and it looks like season two is going to make similarly big swings with its behind-the-camera talent. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Alita: Battle Angel’s Robert Rodriguez and Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed both celebrated Star Wars Day today by teasing on Twitter that they had directed episodes for the upcoming second season of Disney+’s undeniable smash-hit. Reed’s photo is a little cooler, with a battle-damaged Mandalorian helmet sitting on a director’s chair that bears his name, but Rodriguez’s post is a bigger deal. We won’t explain why. It should be obvious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those keeping track, this is the first we’ve seen of season two, making this the most recent photo of Baby Yoda. It doesn’t look like he’s aged at all, which means this takes place either right after the first season or… within a few decades of the first season. We don’t know how fast Yodas age. Or what the species is really called. Or what this little guy’s name is. What we do know is that season two of The Mandalorian should be coming later this year.