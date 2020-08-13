Robert Pattinson is an unholy preacher in Netflix's Devil All The Time trailer

Photo : Netflix

Robert Pattinson can play a piece of shit like nobody’s business, so let us celebrate the actor embracing his dark side one last time before he becomes our new Caped Crusader. Pattinson leads the cast of Netflix’s upcoming The Devil All The Time as an “unholy preacher,” playing just one in a whole ensemble of unsavory backwoods characters. Joining him in the impressive cast is Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, and a pair of MCU veterans in Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan.

Directed by Antonio Campos, whose Afterschool remains one of this decade’s more chilling debuts, the rural noir bridges World War II and the Vietnam war as it depicts a swarm of sinister forces descending on Holland’s Arvin in his dusky town of Knockemstiff, Ohio.

Watch the tense, atmospheric trailer below.

Campos’ film is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock and counts Jake Gyllenhaal as one of its producers. Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, and songwriter Pokey LaFarge round out the cast.

The Devil All The Time hits Netflix on September 16.