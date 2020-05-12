Robert Downey Jr. to produce Sweet Tooth comic adaptation for Netflix

Image : Netflix

Tony Stark is dead and Robert Downey Jr. is leaving Marvel for an adaptation of a DC comic!*

*But it’s not a DC superhero, it’s a comic from DC’s Vertigo label. And he’s not starring in it, he’s just co-producing it through his Team Downey studio. But still! The Vertigo comic in question is Jeff Lemire’s Sweet Tooth, a post-apocalyptic story about a boy named Gus who looks like a deer and lives in the woods with his father. Team Downey was previously involved in an attempt from Hulu to make an adaptation, but now Netflix has picked up the project and ordered eight hourlong episodes starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, and James Brolin.

This comes from a press release, which says Sweet Tooth is a “broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure”, but we’re going to guess that’s a big tongue-in-cheek unless there are going to be some changes from the source material. Either way, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth adaptation will be co-written by co-showrunners Jim Mickle (Hap And Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow), with Mickle also directing. The press release mentions that it’s based on characters created by Jeff Lemire, but it doesn’t sound like he’s directly involved.