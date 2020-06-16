Photo : Stuart C. Wilson ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, Ad Astra director James Gray is putting together a truly unfair cast for his next film, with Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, and Donald Sutherland joining the previously announced Cate Blanchett in Armageddon Time. Despite that title and the fact that Gray’s last movie was about a car chase on the moon, Armageddon Time isn’t about a ragtag group of dudes trying to blow up an asteroid before it hits the Earth—in fact, it’s pretty much the opposite. Deadline says it’s a period drama based on Gray’s “childhood memories,” telling a coming-of-age story about “friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.”

Advertisement

The Deadline story has some interesting details on what Gray wants to say with this movie and how it’s going to “political and historic” while also filled with “love and warmth.” It’s worth reading if you’re interested in either him or this project, but it’s all kind of swallowed up by one particular detail: The story of Gray’s childhood involves him being pulled out of public school and taken to a private school in New York that was also attended by one Donald Trump—whose father, a noted real estate tycoon who seems to have once been arrested at a Ku Klux Klan rally, was on the board of trustees. Gray’s story is about haves and have-nots and “how we are separated along the lines of class and ethnicity,” so it seems likely that the Trump family will play some kind of role in his story. Deadline doesn’t mention who those aforementioned famous people will play, but Donald Sutherland does unfortunately bear some resemblance to Fred Trump (who is basically just the bad guy from The Hunger Games with different facial hair anyway).