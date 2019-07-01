Photo: Lionsgate

We just got a trailer for Rob Zombie’s House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects sequel 3 From Hell early last month, and now Lionsgate has announced that it’s working with Saban Films and Fathom Events for a release strategy that seems appropriately weird for a Rob Zombie movie—if not as gratuitously violent. As announced in a press release, 3 From Hell will be released in “nearly 900 select movie theaters” on September 16… and September 17. And then September 18. And that’s it, apparently.

3 From Hell will be in theaters for three nights, with each night featuring some kind of exclusive bonus feature that won’t be included on the other nights. September 16 will have an introduction from Zombie and the first 50 attendees at each theaters will get a special poster. September 17 will have a “nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film,” and September 18 will feature the “ultimate double feature” with 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects—widely considered to be “the good one.” The version of 3 From Hell being screened will also be unrated, which means it’ll be even more gratuitously violent than the MPAA would normally allow (or at least that’s the implication).

Tickets and more information will be available at the Fathom website later this month. Also, the press release doesn’t mention any sort of more traditional release date for 3 From Hell, either in theaters or on VOD, so this might be the best way to see it for now.

