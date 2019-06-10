Way back in August, we heard that Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia were developing a show for Apple TV+ about a video game studio, with the weird twist that actual video game publisher Ubisoft was involved in some capacity. Today, at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference, the company made the partnership official by putting McElhenney onstage so he could plug his real TV show about a fictional video game, with him sharing a few new details as well as a teaser for the series—which we now know is called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the name of the game that the series will revolve around.

The show stars McElhenney as an extremely egotistical video game designer (sort of like if true genius and visionary Hideo Kojima actually bought into all of the overblown things that fans say about him), with Danny Pudi, F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, David Horsnby, Ashly Burch, and Charlotte Nicdao joining McElhenney at his studio. We still don’t really know what Ubisoft has to do with any of this, especially since Tom Clancy’s name isn’t attached to this and there aren’t any Assassin’s Creed wrist blades in sight. Actually, everyone is wearing long sleeves at the end of the teaser, and there’s no better way to hide an Assassin’s Creed wrist blade than with a long sleeve, so maybe F. Murray Abraham is an Assassin in disguise?