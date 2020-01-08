Rob McElhenney is a bad boss in the trailer for Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Screenshot : YouTube

The first trailer for Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney’s newest show has arrived, and wow, would we not want to live inside said show. (See also: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.) All the same, we sure do want to watch it. (See also: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.)



There’s a lot to admire here, from the on-point sendup of video game marketing to the cast (F. Murray Abraham?!), but hovering right at the top of that list has to be the sight of McElhenney in a mo-cap suit bitching about how he can’t smash watermelons because they’re tougher than real heads. That’s good stuff. The cast is rounded out by Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis. We’ll find out if any of them get to smash watermelons (or heads) when the series premieres on Apple TV+ on February 7.