Photo : Amazon Studios

Having recently secured a Gotham award for his acclaimed performance in Sound Of Metal, as well as a first-look TV deal with Amazon, Riz Ahmed is having what those in the industry might call “a pretty good time.” As THR notes in its extensive profile on the actor, Ahmed is also developing a film for Barack and Michelle Obama under their Netflix deal, co-wrote and stars in the upcoming drama Mogul Mowgli (a slightly autobiographical project), and recently got married. This is a man who has not seen a pair of sweatpants this entire plague-year.



Now that he’s receiving Oscar buzz for his role as a metal drummer who loses his hearing—a performance that required him to spend the better part of a year learning ASL and getting absolutely jacked in the forearm area—Ahmed seems to be focusing more on the projects that are meaningful to him. And sorry to the 12 people who might be asking, but those do not include more Venom or Star Wars movies . But just as America runs on Dunkin’, this here entertainment news industry runs on blockbusters , so THR dutifully asked about his potential involvement in both franchises (to be fair, the rest of the feature is really interesting, like when Ahmed describes how he tore Danny Boyle’s shirt during an unfortunate Slumdog Millionaire audition). Ahmed himself points out that it wouldn’t exactly be logical for his character to return in the Venom sequel (“ It’s pretty conclusive. Dude got blown up in a spaceship”), and as for reprising his role from Rogue One, the actor says he hasn’t heard anything about it, which is only surprising in the sense that Disney recently announced like 84 new Star Wars projects.