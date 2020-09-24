Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Riz Ahmed is a punk drummer with a hearing problem in the Sound Of Metal trailer

Screenshot: Amazon Prime

Riz Ahmed stars in Sound Of Metal, a festival favorite that’s soon heading to Amazon Prime, as Ruben, a punk drummer whose identity is undone by the revelation that his hearing is rapidly deteriorating. When he seeks treatment in a sober house for the deaf, Ruben must learn to embrace stillness and solitude after years spent pounding the skins in rowdy metal clubs.

Director Darius Marder, making his feature debut, utilizes what a synopsis calls “startling, innovative sound design techniques” to convey the muffled, watery aural sensations that send Ruben to a specialist. They’re on display in the film’s new trailer, which you can check out below.

Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, and Mathieu Amalric round out the cast, as do a number of actors from the deaf community.“Inclusive storytelling is essential,” Marder told Variety last year, adding that his team “fought from the beginning to cast deaf actors in deaf roles.”

Sound Of Metal will play select theaters on November 20 before hitting Amazon Prime on December 4. 

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

