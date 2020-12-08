Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Rivers Cuomo is a coder now. In a new interview with TechCrunch, the Weezer frontman sounds delighted to discuss his new hobby, which has resulted in both a tour management app, Drivetimes, and an online market filled with literally thousands of demo recordings . A mishmash of fully-realized songs, bare-bones sketches, and other scraps, they encompass the songwriter’s work between 1976 and 2015. T he market was created as part of an online programming class.

“ The coding part wasn’t easy, but for everyone else, it’s a couple of clicks and you’ve got all this music, and it’s a cheap price, and there’s no middleman,” he told TechCrunch. “ And there’s just something, it feels so good when it’s directly from me to the audience.”



There’s nine individual demo collections, each priced at $9, that range between 90 minutes and (gulp) 38 hours. “Too many thoughts in my head,” read the liner notes of t he latter, which were born from the Everything Will Be Alright In The End years. One collection pre-dates Weezer. Another, titled The Black Room, aligns with the crisis of confidence Cuomo suffered following the initial backlash that met Pinkerton. O thers center around the various LPs leading up to 2016's self-titled “White” album . If that all sounds a bit much, there’s also a Best Of The Demos compilation that runs a tight 82 minutes .

There’s so much material that Cuomo would appreciate it you’d alert him to stuff that “ shouldn’t [be] in a given bundle or shouldn’t released at all.” He adds, “Also, please let me know if there’s anything I wouldn’t want public in all the voice notes. I never thought I would be releasing those. I don’t know what’s in them. Thank you.” And, because the music’s tied to Dropbox folders, Cuomo says he’ll be able to add even more files after they’ve been purchased. “ That means you can re-download the bundle, or the specific files, and get additional content as I discover it,” he writes. “ Very cool.”

We agree. Very cool. Also very cool? According to TechCrunch, Cuomo has two albums completed, as well as two more in the works. Weezer’s last LP was their self-titled “ Black” a lbum.

Get downloadin’, and watch a trailer for Cuomo’s Drivetimes app while you’re at it. It’s kind of adorable.



