Photo : Tibrina Hobson ( Getty Images ) , Marcus Ingram ( Getty Images )

COVID-19's cornered us in our homes, decimated the economy, and pushed back pretty much every movie you wanted to see.

Now, it’s responsible for this :

Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, were some of the first celebrities to contract the coronavirus, and the couple’s recovery efforts were monitored closely by a society that had yet to understand the real threat of what the world is facing. During that time, Wilson tried to lighten the mood with a video of her spitting Naughty By Nature’s iconic “Hip Hop Hooray ” that swiftly went viral. Now, she’s teamed with the hip-hop outfit for a “remix” that’s raising money for MusiCares, a relief fund for those in the music community impacted by the pandemic.

And let’s just say she sure sounds like she’s doing better.

“We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,” Naughty By Nature says in a statement . “ We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus.”

Wilson adds, “ ‘ Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern day Shakespeare. I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon.”

Wilson also took to her Instagram with some fun footage of her recording her verses . Check it out below.

