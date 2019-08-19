Last week, we heard from the stars of The Morning Show; this week, we finally get to see what Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell look like when they’re speaking those lines of integrity-rich dialogue. The trailer for the Kerry Ehrin-written, Mimi Leder-directed Apple TV+ series—which still doesn’t have a premiere date beyond “fall”—sets up the arcs for its three primary stars: Downward for Carell’s Mitch Kessler (following a controversy that requires a steely on-air acknowledgment from Aniston’s Alex Levy), upward for Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson (a TV reporter being thrust onto one of her industry’s biggest stages), and just-trying-to-maintain-whatever-leverage-remains-for-a-middle-age-woman-in-a-sexist-ageist-business for Alex.

There are also glimpses of Billy Crudup as a cutthroat producer, Mark Duplass and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as some presumably more sympathetic figures, and the sight of Steve Carell’s TV getting busted—which, when backed by a Supertramp single that was memorably parodied by Michael Scott, makes us think that this Morning Show promo is meant to remind you of more than just the Aaron Sorkin catalog. Plus, you know, the real-life behind-the-scenes dramas chronicled in Top Of The Morning, the book that inspired The Morning Show. Oh, and also maybe those Friends episodes where Witherspoon plays Rachel’s sister.