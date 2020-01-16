Rick Rubin, Rob Zombie reflect on Ozzy's legacy in the Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy trailer

Screenshot : Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy

“Ozzy changed everything,” Rick Rubin says in this trailer for Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy, a documentary in which the Prince Of Darkness himself takes a sober look at his wild days as a pioneering metal god. Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and even Post Malone offer similar sentiments, with the latter saying that Ozzy’s music “makes me cry and gives me the chills.” Sharon, Jack, and Kelly, the family that rose to fame on the wings of Ozzy’s reality TV career, are also on hand.

Biography is more than just a hagiography, however, as Ozzy himself is on hand to discuss his working class upbringing and the deep fear that was instilled in him as a child, as well as how the “alcohol and dope” served as a temporary salve.

The A&E-produced documentary premieres at this year’s SXSW festival, arriving in the wake of the rocker’s new album, Ordinary Man, which features the likes of Elton John, Tom Morello, Slash, and Duff McKagan.