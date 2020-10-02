Rick Moranis was punched in the head during an unprovoked attack close to his home

Rick Moranis Screenshot : Mint/YouTube ( Other

Actor Rick Moranis was randomly punched in the head by a stranger close to his New York apartment, CBS affiliate WLNY reports. Security footage from the Upper West Side captured the attack early Thursday morning. In the video, Moranis is seen walking by himself on the right side of the sidewalk. A man dressed in all black walking in the opposite direction can then be seen crossing over—seemingly unprovoked— to land a very sudden punch on Moranis’ head. The hit sends the actor to the ground as t he assailant w alks away. Law enforcement identified Moranis as the victim seen in the video to The New York Post.

After suffering from pain in his head, back and right hip, Moranis went to a local hospital for an evaluation. After getting discharged, he then walked to the local police precinct to file a report. Police are currently searching for the suspect, who escaped on foot.

After avoiding the public eye for decades, Moranis has appeared in Disney+’s Prop Culture in a rare interview and a Mint Mobile commercial alongside Ryan Reynolds. After hearing of the attack, Reynolds tweeted his well wishes to his co-star. “ Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020,” Reynolds wrote. “ Glad to hear he’s okay.”