Rick Moranis essentially retired from show business in 1997, resurfacing only occasionally for a voiceover gig, Goldbergs cameo, interview, or country album (he was nominated for a Grammy in 2006). There’s been teases of an upcoming Moranissance, both in an SCTV special and a role in Disney+’s upcoming Honey, I Shrunk The Kids spin-off, but the actor remains committed to staying out of the public eye.

Or at least he did until Ryan Reynolds called.



Sure, we know the actor, entrepreneur, and Teddy Bear protector shills gin in his spare time, but did you know he also has an ownership stake in a phone company called Mint Mobile? Of course you didn’t! That’s weird and boring. Still, so potent is Reynolds’ charm and influence that he was able to secure a cameo from Moranis in a new Mint ad advertising its new unlimited plan.

Amusingly, Moranis’ entire cameo is built upon the idea that people just want to see him, no matter the context. Mint, says Reynolds, has gone so long without an unlimited plan that he thought to bring in “an actor we’ve all gone too long without.”

Moranis is confused. “Why am I here?” he asks. B ecause you’re Rick Moranis, duh! ( In all honesty, it is nice to see him.)

