Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Rick Astley got Rickrolled on Reddit

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Rick Astley
Rick AstleyRick rollReddit
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Rick Astley got Rickrolled on Reddit
Screenshot: YouTube

Oh, Rickrolling. Just when we think we can give you up, you prove to us, time and time again, that you will never let us down. That said, we feel we may have officially finally witnessed the inevitable climax to the decades-long meme.

Advertisement

It began yesterday, when Rick Astley (who, of all people, apparently has his own very charming Reddit account) shared a behind-the-scenes photo on the site from his first tour back in 1989. “I’ve found a few funny memories during lockdown,” he captioned alongside the image of an extremely baby-faced Astley riding around on a bike backstage before a show in Las Vegas.

Illustration for article titled Rick Astley got Rickrolled on Reddit
Advertisement

Sure, it’s a cute picture of a musician taken amidst a massive (if brief) success, decades before a notoriously toxic message board would reanimate his career via a surreal bait-and-switch gag meme. But is that sentence we just typed as weird as it possibly could be? The answer, unsurprisingly, is “Hell no.” What if someone pulled an Inception-like meme heist and replied to Astley’s post with a Rickroll of their own?

Illustration for article titled Rick Astley got Rickrolled on Reddit
Advertisement

“I think I might cry!!! It’s actually you. I met you at a backstage even when I was 12. Seriously a big fan. I’ve seen you in concert five times,” wrote u/theMalleableDuck while linking out to a clip of “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Reddit proceeded to predictably melt down over the post, with even Astley appearing to at least begrudgingly appreciate it, since he replied with a simple clap emoji. And, lo, internet history was made, as this appears, at least from our recollection, to be the first documented case of Rick Astley getting himself Rickrolled.

Yes, it’s an amusing shenanigan. And sure, we need all the levity we can get these days. But, we can’t help but wonder—in rolling Rick himself, are we upsetting the balance of the universe? Has a meme finally become so dense, so meta, that it will soon collapse in on itself like some utterly inane black hole?

Advertisement

We’ve reached the event horizon of memes, people. Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Tori Spelling and the Lifetime network grew up together

Filmmakers use loophole to get their no-budget movie to number one at the U.S. box office

Killing above your weight class: 25 unexpected assassins

Only Ottessa Moshfegh could have written Death In Her Hands, a grisly murder-mystery without a body