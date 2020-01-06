Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland goes to Quibi for claymation series Gloop World

Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images for IMDb )

Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is a talented and creative guy, and one of the things he’s weirdly good at is fleshing out and expanding on jokes that seem like they were just made up on the fly—like, say, Mr. Poopybutthole. It’s only fitting, then, that he’d find a home at Quibi, the streaming service with the name that also seems like it was just made up on the fly. As reported by Deadline, Roiland, John Harvatine IV, and Eric Towner are developing a stop-motion claymation series for Quibi called Gloop World, with the story saying it will be about the “absurd but strangely relatable lives” of two roommates named Bob Roundy and Funzy living in the “malleable suburbia and outskirts of Gloop World.”

The series is coming from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, which certainly has some experience with stuff like this having worked on Robot Chicken, but it sounds like Roiland is specifically looking for a very low-tech claymation experience. In a statement, he said that he wants the show to have an “imperfect approach, where you can see the animators in the work,” to the point where the characters seem so much like real clay that you’ll “feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself.” Quibi is launching in April, but this show doesn’t have a premiere date yet.