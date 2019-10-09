Richard Marx tweets out hilarious corny secret about pal Kenny Loggins

Photo : Gabriel Olsen ( WireImage )

Yes, Twitter is a flaming hellscape most days, but every once in a while, raking through your feed may unexpectedly harvest a nugget of goodness. Like the discovery that ‘80s soft-rock superstars Richard Marx and Kenny Loggins are actually pals, and that Loggins has a hilarious in-joke based on his theme song from Caddyshack that he pulls whenever the two go out to dinner.

See, this is why we could never be friends with Kenny Loggins, because we would crack up literally every time he said that. Fortunately, many people also desperate for a glimmer of enjoyment on Twitter were quick to chime in on this yacht rock bond, pointing out that Marx has his own classic song titles to rely on as catchphrases.

In Loggins’ defense, “I’m Alright” is a really good song (suck it, “Danger Zone”), so why not bring it up as often as humanly possible?

UPDATE: Richard Marx himself is now claiming his tweet anecdote was just a “quip” :

We hate to dispute with Mr. Marx, but the above picture (and this video) says otherwise. And even if Loggins doesn’t respond “I’m alright” to every server, we will now choose to believe that he does . But we may have been felled by Richard Marx’s clever wordplay. We suspect that we’re not the first.