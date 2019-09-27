Richard Linklater addresses Julie Delpy's comments on Before Sunrise pay disparity

Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy, and Ethan Hawke at the Before Midnight premiere Photo : Imeh Akpanudosen ( Getty Images )

It wasn’t much of a surprise recently when actress and filmmaker Julie Delpy revealed she was paid “maybe a tenth” of what Ethan Hawke was for 1995's beloved Before Sunrise, a two-hander that spawned one of film’s most unlikely franchises (Before Sunset and Before Midnight are just as good). Not only is gender pay disparity an ongoing problem in the industry—heavyweights like Michelle Williams and Claire Foy are still dealing with it—but, in 1995, Hawke was an A-lister while Delpy was just breaking into the U.S. industry, and, well, business is business . “Maybe a tenth ,” though? That’s bullshit no matter how you spin it, especially considering the weight of her role.

But it’s that kind of context that director Richard Linklater discusses in his response to Delpy’s comments, but not before addressing that “gender pay inequality is a huge issue in our society and every employer and lawmaker should be doing everything they possibly can to correct flagrant examples of discrimination that should have been resolved a generation or two ago.”

In the case of Before Sunrise, though, Linklater notes that, with a total budget of $2.7 million, no one was getting paid much of anything. “Salaries are negotiated by agents behind the scenes on behalf of their clients, and Ethan Hawke did get paid a little more than Julie Delpy on the first two of these films,” he says. “No one involved in the productions considered this an injustice in 1994 because Julie was just getting established in the U.S. while Ethan was one of the biggest stars in his age range, getting offered seemingly every project in the industry.”

In her interview, Delpy says she wouldn’t have done Before Midnight if she wasn’t paid the same rate as her co-star. Linklater, however, says that “it was obvious that everyone should be paid the same” by that point. “I don’t remember it even being an issue—it was just something we three agreed upon, with no conflict or theatrics. I don’t doubt that Julie was determined to receive equal pay for Before Midnight, I just want to be clear that she did not have to negotiate or demand it and that she was never offered anything less.”

Linklater adds that while there’s no doubt industry compensation is an issue in the world of low-budget indies like Before Sunrise, “the most glaring examples” exist in the realm of big-budget projects. “[I]t’s up to everyone to do everything they can to demand transparency and this long-overdue equality at whatever level they find themselves.”

