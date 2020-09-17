Richard Jenkins reflects on a life flipping patties in the Last Shift trailer

Screenshot : Sony

After a buzzy premiere at Sundance, Andrew Cohn’s The Last Shift is ready for public consumption. Richard Jenkins stars as a 38-year veteran of a fast food chain in the dramedy, which follows his aging Stanley as he trains his third shift replacement, Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie).

“Stanley, a high school dropout who has watched life pass by his drive-through window, proudly details the nuances of the job,” reads a synopsis. “While Jevon, a columnist who’s too smart to be flipping patties, contends their labor is being exploited.” Unsurprisingly for a Sundance title, an unexpected friendship arises between the two, leading to what we can only assume is a mutual appreciation for each other’s differing perspectives. Hey, that’s nice.

Check it the trailer below:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Allison Tolman, and Ed O’Neill round out the supporting cast of the film, which hits theaters on September 25. We don’t recommend going to the movies right now, but it’ll hit VOD before long.