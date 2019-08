On October 27, HBO’s tech satire Silicon Valley will begin shutting down once and for all, but not without a malfunction or 10. In the first teaser for its sixth and final season, Thomas Middleditch’s Richard is getting called before Congress to lobby for his new internet, which he claims will be “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” The tyranny of companies like Gavin Belson’s Hooli, he promises, will loom no more. Kiss our piss, Gavin.

Watch it above.