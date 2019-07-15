One of our most anticipated flicks of the year might be The Hunt, a Blumhouse thriller that, like the Purge franchise before it, appears to have the 1% in its satirical crosshairs. Billed as an exploration of the “escalating aggressiveness between the political right and left in America,” the film’s got a script cowritten by The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof and a director in the esteemed Craig Zobel (Compliance, Westworld). Even more exciting is the cast, which includes Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz, Blue Ruin’s Macon Blair, It’s Always Sunny’s Glenn Howerton, and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin.

Gilpin sounds like the key to the story, which begins when “twelve strangers wake up in a clearing” not knowing where they are or how they got there. A synopsis reads thusly: “In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Swank) at the center of it all.”

You won’t see any of that in the above teaser, unfortunately, as it takes the form of an ad for the human-hunting experience. Some real footage, we imagine, will surface before the film opens on September 27.

