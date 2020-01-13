Rich man taking applications for moon wife

Photo : Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yusaku Maezawa is a Japanese billionaire and the founder of online fashion retailer Zozotown—according to Forbes, as of today, he’s worth $2 billion. That’s apparently enough money to convince you that it’s time to create your own little private season of The Bachelor. And perhaps knowing that this season of The Bachelor stars a pilot (did you know Peter is a pilot, seeking a co-pilot, ready to spread his wings, preparing for take-off for the rest of his life, and also fucked four times in a windmill?) Maezawa decided to raise the bar: He’s just a guy searching for a moon wife, on camera.



Let me be perfectly clear: the Bachelor references are there for fun, and technically, Maezawa is looking for a female “life partner,” not a moon wife, but other than that, nothing else in this story is a joke. These are facts: Yusaku Maezawa, a billionaire, is taking applications from women (aged 20 and up) who want to be his life partner. One of the things that life partner will do with Maezawa is go to the moon, and that’s not just a minor perk or something, it is his major selling point.

In case you’re wondering how, exactly, Maezawa plans to transport his serious matchmaking life partner to the moon, Mashable has the details, and they, of course, involve Elon Musk:



Maezawa made headlines in Sept. 2018 for buying SpaceX’s first tourist ticket for a trip around the Moon. At the time, Maezawa said he’d be bringing six to eight artists on the 2023 flight to create art inspired by the journey. Now, he’s put aside a seat on SpaceX’s Starship for his future love. “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” wrote Maezawa on his website/dating profile. “I want to find a ‘life partner.’ With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

Maezawa is looking for single women who have a “bright personality and [are] always positive,” who are “interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it,” who “want to enjoy life to the fullest,” and who happen to “be someone who wishes for world peace.” Once again, this is a real thing, and you can apply now. In fact, applications close January 16, so if you’re a potential moon wife, get on it, I guess?