When you’ve had a music career as long and varied as the Beastie Boys, you’re bound to have a handful of good stories to tell. Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond shared one such story in a new mini-documentary from Amazon Music that chronicles the band’s recording of 1994's Ill Communication. That album—which followed the critically mild reception of their first two West Coast albums, Paul’s Boutique and Check Your Head—finds the band moving further away from their early, sample-heavy sound and introducing more live instrumentation. They didn’t know if it would work, but, at that point, they didn’t really care.

If you’re looking to learn even more about the story behind this landmark album, Amazon Music will also be releasing a 40-minute audio documentary featuring longer, more in-depth interviews with Horovitz and Diamond.

And, if you’re just here for the tunes, then here you go.



