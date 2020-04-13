Screenshot : HomestarRunnerDotCom ( YouTube

If, for no particular reason, you feel a strong urge to pretend for a couple of hours that it’s still the early ‘00s, there may be no quicker brain- rewiring tool than spending some time with the music of Homestar Runner. The web cartoon that gave us Trogdor, Teen Girl Squad, and Strong Bad, the gravely-voiced luchador himself, has unexpectedly returned to fill up your listening hours with a whole lot of nostalgic music that will make you question if what you thought was hilarious more than a decade ago is actually funny after all.



Last Friday, the Strong Bad Twitter account announced that Homestar Runner had just released “3 volumes, 180 tracks of background music, jingles, and songs from 20 years” of the site’s cartoons. For anyone who used to watch Homestar, even a quick tour through the first volume makes for a head-swimming nostalgia trip. There’s the “Everybody, Everybody” theme song, the Teen Girl Squad’s “Valentimes,” Strong Bad’s “Techno Song,” a bunch of his introductory email tunes, and a whole lot more.



Strong Bad’s Twitter has been quick to assure everyone that there’s no reason to “fear if your fav. jams aren’t here yet” because he “can definitely fill a Volume 4" with the tracks that have been left out of this initial release.



For now, anyone desperate to live in the past for a while can listen to the first three volumes through a bunch of different platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and, if you want to buy them, iTunes. When asked if the tracks will show up on Bandcamp anytime soon, Strong Bad replied that he isn’t on there yet “but Strong Sad probably is, that loser” along with a photo of his mopey brother’s eclectic instrument of choice.



