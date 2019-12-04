Retirement isn't easy in the official trailer for No Time To Die

No Time To Die’s been beset by a number of setbacks, from the departure of original director Danny Boyle to script issues that needed to be remedied by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to on-set injuries and gross scandals. There was also that odd video of Rami Malek droning on about things of which he’s a fan, but that just made us fear him more so...win?

Thankfully, the first trailer for the 25th Bond film indicates that everything is back on track—well, as “on track” as matters can be for a supposed-to-be retired secret agent who can’t seem to enjoy his oasis for long. Daniel Craig returns for one final ride as James Bond, who has taken up a quiet life in Jamaica before old friend Felix Leighter (Jeffrey Wright) lures him back into active duty for one last mission in an attempt to save a kidnapped scientist. Naturally, a Bond rescue mission isn’t complete without a terrifying villain (Malek), a hail of gunfire, an equally captivating rival agent (Lashana Lynch), at least one physics-defying vehicular chase, and a skidding, souped-up Astin Martin. Craig may be hanging up his holster for good, but he isn’t going out without his fair share of bangs.

No Time To Die also reunites Craig and Ana De Armas, who co-starred in Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie tribute Knives Out. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah. No Time To Die heads to theaters April 8, 2020.