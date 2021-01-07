Photo : Samir Hussein ( Getty Images ) , Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

Hey everyone, the FBI needs your help identifying the Capitol rioters, which is pretty funny since most of them livestreamed the insurrection and posted it to their Parler accounts . Among the many right-wing celebrities in attendance —horrible to see you, Baked Alaska!— was Q Shaman, the alter ego of Jake Angeli, an actor and QAnon subscriber who’s been seen at numerous pro-Trump rallies. In several photos and videos , Angeli (and his tattoos) can be seen leading the mob and posing atop the Senate dais.

Anyways, we feel the need to share this information because we don’t want the FBI to go knocking on the door of Jay Kay, the lead singer of beloved funk outfit Jamiroquai. As footage of the riots hit social media, several users noted a resemblance between Angeli and Kay, citing the latter’s penchant for creative and elaborate pieces of headgear . Kay, dismayed by this virtual insanity, took to Twitter to state that he’s too busy being locked down in the U.K. to try to upend American democracy.

“Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd,” he said via the band’s official account, which arrived with a video in which the singer adopted a Southern twang. “ Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks, ” he said.

Watch it below:

And here’s the video for “Virtual Insanity” because, goddamn, it’s still good as hell.

