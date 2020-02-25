Rep. Adam Schiff tells Jimmy Kimmel what it's like to live rent-free inside Trump's head

Rep. Adam Schiff, Jimmy Kimmel Screenshot : Jimmy Kimmel Live

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) made news during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump (who was impeached, no matter what he desperately claims) for his rousing if ultimately futile speech attempting to get his Republican colleagues to look at the ever-mounting shit-heap of evidence against Trump and do the right thing for once. On Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, House Intelligence Committee Chair Schiff came out to rapturous applause in his occasional other role as simultaneous late-night alarm-ringer and comforter, telling Kimmel that the fact that a lone GOP lawmaker voted to remove the would-be despot and white supremacist conman from office will mark “the moment the fever began to break” when the book on this mess is finally written. Of course, that one single member of one party, Mitt Romney, did the right thing (on only one of two counts against Trump, but, still) as opposed to nearly every single member of the other party doing the right thing is damning with faint fucking praise, but the GOP soiled its own bed.



Calling Trump’s three-year swath of Constitution-shredding and norm-trampling “a terrible gauntlet” this American experiment will have to endure, Schiff reassured an uneasy Kimmel that far more people than not are fed up with Trump’s undemocratic (not to say ungrammatical) assholery. “They don’t have the numbers,” said Schiff concerning the GOP’s aging base, calling support for the present-day Republican Party’s enthusiastic and shameless bootlicking “a literally dying demographic.” (Look for the vein-throbbing propagandists at Fox News to freak out over that one.) Comparing Romney’s let’s-call-it courage to the subservience of other Republicans like Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Schiff, while confessing “I never imagined in my wildest nightmare that anything like this could have happened in our country,” pointed to a bright spot in the distance, noting that, after “one-term nightmare” Trump is voted out in November, “Anyone who stood by . . . will be covered with shame.”

So far, so reassuring, all though Schiff said that said nightmare only ends if enough people register and vote, doubling down on his eulogy for the creaky, racist skeleton of the GOP by telling Kimmel that the Republican Party’s entire strategy at this point is disenfranchising and discouraging people (cough—minorities and women—cough) from voting. As to his relationship with Trump himself, Schiff admitted that perhaps Trump’s obsessive, childishly abusive attacks on him have something to do with the time he found himself constitutionally incapable of returning Trump’s glad-handing “good job” in the Oval Office. To Kimmel’s question about how completely Schiff appears to have set up residence in Trump’s fevered brain, Schiff, as usual, didn’t mince words, telling the host, “I spend half my day inside his head apparently, and I gotta tell you. It’s pretty scary in there.”