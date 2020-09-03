Reno 911! renewed for a second season on Quibi

Photo : Albert L. Ortega/WireImage ( Getty Images )

If all anybody ends up remembering about Quibi—amidst all the food cannons, chopped-and-screwed movies, and that show about flipping murder houses that should be way more interesting than it actually is—is that it got us two new seasons of Reno 911!, then we’d be pretty happy calling that a good use of the money involved. (After all, if Jeffrey Katzenberg isn’t paying Thomas Lennon and his crew to make more of their very silly cop TV, what’s he going to spend it on? Gestating another Shrek?) That’s right, folks: Two seasons, because Quibi just announced that it’s extended the show’s run for a second installment. (Making it the series’ ninth, overall.)

Written by Lennon, Robert Ben Gar ant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! has been one of Quibi’s least-qualified successes, having secured two Emmy nominations in the short-form comedy categories, and scoring some of the service’s highest viewership numbers when it debuted back in May. (It’s also the rare police-focused series that probably doesn’t need to do a lot of soul-searching in the current cultural climate, in that its basic premise has always been that the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department are a bunch of violent, idiotic dipshits.)

There’s no word yet on when the show’s next season is likely to film or subsequently air.