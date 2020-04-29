Reno 911! flaunts its firepower in this trailer for the Quibi revival

Photo : Reno 911! ( Quibi )

Quibi’s gotten off to a bit of a rough start since launching earlier this month, with relatively unimpressive download numbers, accusations of plagiarism, and middling reviews for its launch shows sullying the billion-dollar endeavor. That said, the short-form streamer’s got more tricks up its sleeve—see a full list of its offerings here— including a revival of beloved comedy staple Reno 911!, which it’s been teasing via clips and “Zoom briefings.” Today, ahead of its premiere early next month, the show received its first proper trailer for its upcoming 12-episode season.

Advertisement

Guest stars like Patton Oswalt and Michael Ian Black can be glimpsed in the new footage, which finds the likes of Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nah, and Cedric Yarbrough flaunting their firepower, pocketing drug money, and, in the case of Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Johnson, staging a dance number with a drunk-driving bachelorette party.

Tim Allen, Ron Pearlman, Joe LoTruglio, and Dave Holmes will also guest star this season alongside regulars like Carlos Alazraqui and Robert Ben Garant.

Advertisement

The first three episodes hit Quibi on May 4 and, if you’re unaware, the streamer is still offering a 90-day free trial for new users . “The Golden Arm” alone is worth the effort.