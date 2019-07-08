Screenshot: Judy (YouTube)

After slumming it on Netflix’s deliciously trashy What/If, Renée Zellweger is ready to reenter the Oscar race with Judy, a biopic of The Wizard Of Oz star and showbiz legend Judy Garland slated to drop this fall. Today, a trailer offering a first look at Zellweger’s performance has arrived.

Set in the latter part of Garland’s career, the film follows the singer’s sold-out run at London’s The Talk Of The Town just a year before her death in 1969. Garland, voice not what it was, is anxious for cash and time with her family, but finds joy in both the performances and a romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be-fifth husband. It appears to be a decidedly wistful affair, so we’ll see just how director Rupert Goold folds in the singer’s drug addiction.

Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon round out the cast of the film, which is set to arrive on September 27.