Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Remember what it was like to enjoy things with people with some vintage Avengers: Endgame audience reactions

Andrew Paul
Filed to:avengers endgame
avengers endgameReaction Videoscoronavirusmovie theaters
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Remember what it was like to enjoy things with people with some vintage iAvengers: Endgame/i audience reactions
Photo: Disney

As these past few weeks have painfully reminded so many of us, the need for positive social interactions is ingrained in pretty much every human. While millions are currently making due with digital workarounds like Skype, FaceTime, and Zoom karaoke sessions, it’s very clear those still pale in comparison to good old fashioned, in-person hangouts.

Advertisement

See, as someone recently pointed out on Twitter, there was once a time where people congregated (in person, no less!) to enjoy things together. Check out these cellphone videos of people in a crowded movie theater flipping their shit during the climax of Avengers: Endgame, and try not to wistfully sigh at others’ reactions to the simple, quaint entertainments of yore.

Advertisement

Well, would you look at that: People enjoying themselves en masse! In a public setting! Man, weren’t those the days? You can also relive the whole montage of genuine human emotion below:

Oh, how we yearn for the bygone era when all we had to worry about was a demented game show host-turned-President picking over the carcass of our national healthcare system, and not a demented game show host-turned-President picking over the carcass of our national healthcare system during a deadly pandemic.

Avengers assemble?

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Quarantine's produced a new cut of Blade Runner, this one featuring Steve Martin and John Belushi

Ben Schwartz’s high school mix CDs freaked out his friends

Middleditch & Schwartz successfully executes the elusive improv comedy special

As The Plot Against America ends, the plot against America begins