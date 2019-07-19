Photo: Hulu

Hulu has gone and done it again: the streaming service has bucked their original schedule and dropped the entire fourth season of Veronica Mars a full week early. The move comes fresh off the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which reunited the revived show’s cast—Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, and Ryan Hansen—with franchise newbie and Good Place stand-out Kirby Howell-Baptiste.



In the new season, Bell’s Veronica Mars faces asshole spring breakers, maniacal corporate interests, and an actual mad bomber—all while dealing with her own inner demons. In short, it’s classic Mars and fans will likely take comfort in some familiar beats, even within a brand new story. A warning: If you’re planning on binging the new season, you might want to do it quickly, lest the ending be ruined for you elsewhere. LaToya Ferguson’s investigation of the new season begins later today, so keep an eye out for the premiere recap.