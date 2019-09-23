Photo: VladimirFLoyd (Getty Images)

The Icelandic Phallological Museum’s been around for more than two decades, so consider it yet another shitty reflection of our times that we’re only just now getting a vagina museum. Well, thanks to Florence Schechter, a visit to Iceland’s dick museum, and a £50,000 crowdfunding campaign, London will now see the Vagina Museum open its doors to the public as the world’s first ever brick-and-mortar museum “dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy.”



Advertisement

Opening on November 16 in Camden Market, according to museum director Schechter, the Vagina Museum would like to “erase the stigma around the body and gynaecological anatomy” of vaginas for everyone, regardless of race, sex or gender. It’ll do this through workshops, plays, exhibitions, comedy nights, and musical performances that are centered around vaginas, but through the scope of topics like mental health, body image, consent, and sexuality. Basically, the Vagina Museum hopes to de-stigmatize the organ and make all who are around them more comfortable through understanding. Still, we’re doubtful this one’s going to see a lot of family visits.

The museum’s first exhibition is called Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How To Fight Them and will run from November 16 through the new year. A glimpse at the museum’s promise can be seen starting on October 5 through pre-opening programs, which are available to view at the website’s event page. For all of those who can’t make it out to London to see the museum in person, the official Vagina Museum web store has plenty of items to sell in support of the museum, including a Vagina Museum tote bag, “vaginas are normal” pins and stickers, and a crochet patterned clit. Stocking stuffers, basically.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com