Michael Chiklis in Coyote Screenshot : CBS All Access

If there’s one thing that can unite this country and spread joy throughout the land, it’s a new TV series starring Michael Chiklis. We miss the man, and his VO work on Ducktales? It ain’t enough. Coyote, now a CBS All Access series, was slated to premiere last summer, but not even the man formerly known as Vic Mackey had the stones to stare down COVID-19. It now premieres on January 7, and the streamer has shared a new trailer for the border drama.



Michelle MacLaren, who rose to fame as one of Breaking Bad’s go-to directors, lends her eye to Coyote, which finds Chiklis’ retired U.S. Border Patrol agent forced into working for the very smugglers he previously sought to keep out of the States. Having been exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Chiklis’ protagonist will, per a synopsis, “ start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties,” presumably while putting the fear of G od into those who wronged him.

Watch the sun-baked, high-octane trailer below.

Glad to have you back, Chik.