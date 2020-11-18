Screenshot : Amazon Prime

Watchmen star Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night In Miami..., was picked up by Amazon before it even had a chance to premiere (virtually) at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Today, the streamer announced a premiere alongside the release of its trailer, which offers a first look at the film’s portrait of Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke.

Based on a play by Kemp Powers, One Night In Miami... dramatizes a 1964 night in which Clay (Eli Goree) —on the verge of changing his name to Muhammad Ali— celebrated his surprise title win over Sonny Liston alongside some notable pals in activist Malcom X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), songwriter Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and football star Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). Per our review, the film succeeds at offering up “ a portrait not only of the conflicts and contradictions of the civil rights movement at that exact moment in history but also the nuances of Black masculinity then and now.”

Watch the dynamic trailer below:

Lance Reddick, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Michael Imperioli round out the cast of the film, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime on January 15. Read our full review from TIFF here.