Screenshot : YouTube

Companies tend to look pretty bad when they try too hard to push “pro-women” products or initiatives, like Bic’s silly “For Her” line of girly pens for girls, so that’s already a big hurdle that Quibi’s Fierce Queens has to cross. The show comes from Reese Witherspoon and the BBC, and it’s apparently a nature documentary series told—as Deadline puts it—from “a female perspective,” which sounds a little… condescending to us (or at least to the man writing this particular A.V. Club news story, but he doesn’t know anything anyway). Thankfully, as seen in this brief trailer for Fierce Queens, the show at least isn’t dipped in sparkly pink glitter like those pens.

It just seems like any other nature show, but narrated by Reese Witherspoon and with a particular focus on female animals. The “eat, prey, love” line in the trailer is cheesy as hell, but one could argue that the emphasis on animals doing it has some kind of sex-positive, female empowerment message. Then again, it might be a hard sell to convince people to take out their phones and watch 10 minutes of bug sex narrated by Reese Witherspoon.

Advertisement

A lso it’s a Quibi show, Quibi stands for “quick bites of content,” and we’re not sure how we feel about that yet. Fierce Queens was on the list of 50 shows that will launch with Quibi in April, alongside a show about flipping houses where people were murdered, trying to recreate food that has exploded, and a thrilling exploration of different pasta shapes—all of which are real, even though we normally like to sneak in a joke in situations like this.