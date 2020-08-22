The Titans cast in season two Photo : DC

Most of the DC FanDome panel for DC Universe’s Titans consisted of looking back at season two of the streaming drama, but things ended with a little bit of a surprise from executive producer Greg Walker: Red Hood, Scarecrow, and Commissioner Barbara Gordon are all headed to the world of the show for the upcoming third season.

Walker teased that Red Hood’s arrival stems from Robin/Jason Todd’s (Curran Walters) departure under less than amicable circumstances: “Jason Todd’s had a rough run and had a falling out with the Titans, and it didn’t end well. And even the Titans, as they kind of reunited as a team, were absent one member at the end, who rode away at him up and had a fallout. And, you know, there’s that African proverb, something along the lines, you know, ‘The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down and feel its warmth.’ And that child comes back in the form of Red Hood.”

“I’m very excited obviously,” Walters added of returning to the show, this time as Red Hood. “I feel some pressure, but I’m not ready to take it on 100 percent. I’m very excited. I was wanting this for a while now.” But, as we noted, Red Hood isn’t the only new face to show up as the Titans go to Gotham. “There’s a whole new set of challenges that lie and wait for us in Gotham,” Walker explained of the additions of Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow and Commissioner Barbara Gordon. “We’ve got two, you know, the second gen coming up,” Walker added. “There was originally Batman and Jim Gordon, and now we have Nightwing and Barbara Gordon trying to kind of deal with the mistakes of their parents—and it turns out...to be a lot more difficult than anybody thought.”

The roles of Dr. Jonathan Crane and Barbara Gordon have yet to be cast.

