We’re not ones to promote typecasting. Range is fantastic—preferred, even! And after working in the industry for nearly 50 years, Samuel L. Jackson has more than enough of it to do whatever the hell he wants. So please believe us when we say that our lack of an “oh shit!” response to Variety’s report, which says that Jackson is set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel series for Disney+, has nothing to do with some belief that he should only don the eyepatch and duster for the rest of his days. This has everything to do with the fact that he’s been killing this gig for so long that our minds can’t really insert anyone else in his place. Charge our currently stilted imagination to our quarantine-atrophied brains if you must, but honestly, the man’s put in the work.

The information comes from unnamed sources presumably close to the developing situation, and right now most of the details are tenuous. However, the word is that Mr. Robot writer and producer Kyle Bradstreet is also attached to the yet-to-be-titled series. Plot details are also under wraps for the time being .

Jackson has been helming the role of Nick Fury since 2008, when he first appeared in the post credits scene for Iron Man. Though he reached the end of his 9-film contract with 2019's Captain Marvel, he still appeared in Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he was last seen onboard a Skrull ship in the after-credits stinger. The forthcoming Disney+ series wouldn’t be the first time that Jackson took his iconic comic book role off of the silver screen. In 2013 and 2014, Jackson appeared on two episodes of ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and has remained open to stepping onto the Marvel lot whenever invited. So the role is his, you see. He’s it, and that’s all there is to it (until he says he’s done, that is) .