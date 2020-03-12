Photo : Daniel Zuchnik ( Getty Images )

After making one of the best segments in the original V/H/S, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence—comprised of Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella—honed their craft with 2014's found-footage spooker Devil’s Due and 2015 anthology Southbound before breaking out with last year’s excellent Ready Or Not. Now, likely due to that film’s deft blend of humor and horror, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have been tapped to resurrect the Scream franchise’s Ghostface killer, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Villella, meanwhile, will serve as a producer.

We first heard tell of a new Scream feature—the first since 2011's Scream 4—back in November, and franchise star David Arquette touched on it during a recent Random Roles interview with us. “[Scream] started with a great script that was there already. The rest of the films that we did, they were always working on the script as we went along, which I think had an effect on the quality,” he said. “So I love that they’re going back with this new one, the fifth one, from the script stage first. Get a great story that makes sense that really isn’t changing all along. So that will be exciting.”

It’s still unclear who, exactly, is writing the new Scream or if it will serve as a continuation of the franchise, but Arquette’s comments hint that he could be reprising his role as Deputy Dewey Reilly. Spyglass Media, which formed out of partnership with Lantern Entertainment, the company that scooped up all the assets of The Weinstein Company and its subsidiary Dimension, is behind the project.

The Scream TV series, which began life as an MTV series, aired its third season last summer on VH1. Who knows whether or not that show’s coming back.