A common criticism around TikTok is the ease with which some of its users seem to go viral. But as writer Hannah Smothers recently discovered, popularity on the video-sharing platform involves a lot more than just turning on the camera and waiting for magic to happen.



In an in-depth article for Vice, Smothers describes her fascination with a viral clip from TikTok user Coronacowboy69. Clad in a Stetson and stilettos, he struts up to a Busch beer perched on a skateboard, steps on the deck to flip the beverage, catches it in midair, punctures the can against one of his heels, and shotguns its contents—all to the tune of Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon.” Watch it here.

Determined to recreate the virtuosity herself, Smothers got in touch with the original TikTokker for insight on what went into the video, then embarked on her quest, which involved several dress rehearsals, six takes, and many, many wasted Lone Stars before she even came close to the original’s greatness. The most difficult part, as you might imagine, was the spiking of the beer. Watch her journey, rehearsals and all, over at TikTok.

The whole thing is worth a read, if only for Smothers’ endearing interactions with her predecessor and its investigation of what really goes into the endless chain of video-parroting on TikTok.

“Things are rarely as simple as they seem,” Smothers writes. “Just ask any magician.” Or any skateboarding cowboy.

