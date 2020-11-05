Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Read this: A 30 Rock writer annotated the lyrics of "Werewolf Bar Mitzvah"

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Werewolf Bar Mitzvah
Werewolf Bar Mitzvah30 RockVulturenbcTina FeyRobert carlockTami Sagher
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Read this: A i30 Rock /iwriter annotated the lyrics of Werewolf Bar Mitzvah
Screenshot: NBC

One of 30 Rock’s earliest and most enduring gifts to the world was undoubtedly “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” a 10-second gag from Season 2 highlighting a novelty party song performed by Tracey Jordan-Morgan. The tale of “boys becoming men, men becoming wolves” included a hook catchier than it had any right to be, and the brief clip was soon expanded into a full song for a new generation of Jewish teens to play at their receptions on Saturday morning.

There will never be enough praise for “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” but, thanks to the fine folks at Vulture, one of its writers, Tami Sagher, is here to amplify our appreciation with some lyrical annotations and a little background.

Advertisement

“It all happened really fast,” recalled Sagher. “It was such a tight deadline. We maybe had 24 hours before Halloween.” Thankfully, Sagher met that deadline with some help from with Tina Fey, co-writer Robert Carlock, composer Jeff Richmond, and a young Donald Glover.

Sing along over at Vulture.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The creators of South Park launched an entire deepfake studio to make Sassy Justice

5 books to read in November

Here's how many people voted for Kanye West

The Dark And The Wicked lives up to its title