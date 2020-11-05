Read this: A 30 Rock writer annotated the lyrics of "Werewolf Bar Mitzvah"

Screenshot : NBC

One of 30 Rock’s earliest and most enduring gifts to the world was undoubtedly “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” a 10 -second gag from Season 2 highlighting a novelty party song performed by Tracey Jordan-Morgan. The tale of “boys becoming men, men becoming wolves” incl uded a hook catchier than it had any right to be, and the brief clip was soon expanded into a full song for a new generation of Jewish teens to play at their receptions on Saturday morning.



There will never be enough praise for “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” but, thanks to the fine folks at Vulture, one of its writers , Tami Sagher, is here to amplify our appreciation with some lyrical annotations and a little background.

“It all happened really fast,” recalled Sagher. “It was such a tight deadline. We maybe had 24 hours before Halloween.” Thankfully, Sagher met that deadline with some help from with Tina Fey, co-writer Robert Carlock, composer Jeff Richmond, and a young Donald Glover.

Sing along over at Vulture.



