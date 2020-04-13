Screenshot : Cerro Gordo ( Instagram

Given the current state of the world, moving to a remote mountain town isolated from the rest of humanity doesn’t sound like the worst idea. Before pulling the trigger on that real estate purchase, though, you might want to check out a recent Reddit AMA from Brent Underwood, the proud owner of Cerro Gordo, a 22-building town in California that’s almost certainly haunted. Underwood’s thread offers plenty of insight into what goes into owning a 150-year-old deserted silver mining town, as well as what to do when you’re quarantining in that town and suddenly find yourself under four feet of snow.



Advertisement

Once upon a time Cerro Gordo was the home of California’s most profitable silver mine, producing half a million dollars in silver (when adjusted for inflation) and fueling the quick ascension of the port city of Los Angeles. That kind of action is bound to bring some heat and, according to Underwood, the town was known for having a murder a week. If that doesn’t produce at least one cowboy ghost or the spectral form of a pioneer woman we don’t know what will.

“I was a firm non-believer prior to purchasing the property,” Underwood writes in response to a question about whether he’s ever found anything out-of-place in the town, “Since having it, I’ve had a few times where I can’t really explain what happened. And since you’re in a ‘ghost town’ the default when you can’t explain something is ‘ghosts.’”

Advertisement

Despite the obvious presence of lost and lonesome spirits, Underwood has big plans for turning Cerro Gordo into a hospitality destination, or, at least, he did before coronavirus put everything on hold for a bit. Even without running water or decent places to stay, the town has already attracted the attention of celebrities. Specifically, Jeff Goldblum, who recently stopped by to film an episode of his Disney+ show The World According To Jeff Goldblum. “He was as awesome as I had hoped,” writes Underwood. “Came into the room and acted like nothing else existed except you. Quite the charmer.”

Check out the rest of Underwood’s thread here and start planning your first post-quarantine vacation.

Advertisement

[via Boing Boing]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com