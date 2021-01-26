Raya And The Last Dragon's fiercest fighter is a "con baby" in this lively new trailer

An precious scam artist Screenshot : Disney

The first trailer for Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon introduced audiences to the movie’s clever titular guardian (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), who aims to restore peace among her divided land by locating—you guessed it—the last, somewhat hidden dragon . The newest trailer, which Disney Studios released Tuesday morning, expands this dazzling world along with the scope Raya’s quest. Basically, it’s going to come down to her ability to assemble an effective team that will help her navigate the land and find this elusive dragon . We’ve gotta say: We love a good “getting the band together” gambit, and this effort looks especially fun not just because of the seemingly wide spectrum of characters, but a particularly deceptive baby who made a killer impression in mere seconds.

The trailer opens with Raya giving explicit instructions as she and her team descend upo n a well-lit town. “Remember what we’re looking for,” she advises. “And don’t trust anyone.” Moments later, she encounters a baby that appears to be abandoned and in distress. Before Raya can fully inquire as to the whereabouts of these obviously negligent parent s, the child proceeds to whoop Raya’s butt with the practiced ease of a prize fighter before fleeing into the night. Who is this damn baby , where did they come from, and how do we secure a spin-off series for them while the getting is good? Hopefully Raya will get all those answers and more as she attempts to convince said child to join forces with her and her crew.

This snippet is also our first look at Awkwafina’s sought -after dragon Sisu , who is le ss of a majestic wonder and more of an endearing slacker. On top of Raya’s central mission, t he story will also be about Sisu finally stepping into her own greatness and teaching Raya how to open herself up to all the beauty her world has to offer , including friendship . Large-scale fights, heaps of sentimentality, and kickass, mildly dishonest baby—Disney is seemingly pulling out all the stops for this one. Raya And The Last Dragon arrives to theaters and Disney+’s Premier tier on March 5. Check out the trailer below.