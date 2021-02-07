Raya And The Last Dragon Screenshot : YouTube

The first trailer for Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon was weirdly awesome, with Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) sneaking through some traps, getting into a fight, and then flash-forwarding to a post-apocalyptic wasteland of some kind with an older Raya and her armadillo/bug friend. It was cool in a way that Disney Animation trailers usually are not. Tonight, during the Super Bowl, Disney released another teaser that is a little more in line with what Disney movies are normally like—mostly thanks to an appearance from Sisu, the last dragon herself, who is voiced by Awkwafina. The dragon looks like a full-on Disney character, with funny quips and a friendly face, and it seems like it’ll be a fun dynamic between her and the (still pretty cool looking) Raya.

Raya And The Last Dragon will be released in theaters and on Disney+ (at the “Premier Access” tier, meaning it’ll cost extra money) on March 5.