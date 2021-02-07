Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Raya And The Last Dragon Super Bowl teaser shows off that last dragon

The first trailer for Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon was weirdly awesome, with Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) sneaking through some traps, getting into a fight, and then flash-forwarding to a post-apocalyptic wasteland of some kind with an older Raya and her armadillo/bug friend. It was cool in a way that Disney Animation trailers usually are not. Tonight, during the Super Bowl, Disney released another teaser that is a little more in line with what Disney movies are normally like—mostly thanks to an appearance from Sisu, the last dragon herself, who is voiced by Awkwafina. The dragon looks like a full-on Disney character, with funny quips and a friendly face, and it seems like it’ll be a fun dynamic between her and the (still pretty cool looking) Raya.

Raya And The Last Dragon will be released in theaters and on Disney+ (at the “Premier Access” tier, meaning it’ll cost extra money) on March 5.

