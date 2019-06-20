Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

[Note: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.]

Somewhat fittingly for a film about a spy—but less fittingly, because duh, no shit, this is totally going to happen—Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige is still refusing to confirm that the long-rumored Black Widow standalone movie is actually in the works. This, despite the fact that Variety continues to report on casting for the purely hypothetical film, including news today that Sexy Beast and The Departed star Ray Winstone has signed on for the movie—were it to actually happen, at least, which, of course, it totally will.

And while the events of Avengers: Endgame do present a bit of a problem, logistically, for bringing back Scarlett’ Johansson’s soulful super-spy, there’s already been a lot of speculation about how a Black Widow movie might work—including, in a “Hmmmm, aren’t I being coy?” sort of way, from Feige himself. Speaking to our colleagues at io9 at this week’s Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere, Feige all-but-confirmed that the film—which totally doesn’t exist, mind you—would be a prequel, drawing parallels to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul in the process. Hopefully he and his team can figure out whatever the hell that actually means pretty soon, because there are already a bunch of people—Winstone, Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and more—who’ve signed on to be in this thing, and it would probably be nice for them if it turned out to be real.