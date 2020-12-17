Photo : JB Lacroix/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Ray Fisher has just lined up a new, high-profile TV gig, with The Wrap reporting that the former Justice League star (and current Justice League critic) has joined the cast of ABC’s recently announced Women Of The Movement series. Specifically, Fisher has signed on to play Gene Mobley, husband of Mamie Till-Mobley, and the man who would have been Emmett Till’s step father—had Till not been murdered by Mississippi racists in 1955, a crime that eventually led his mother to becoming a prominent member of the Civil Rights Movement.

Fisher came up as a theater actor, before being cast in Justice League (and, before that, a very brief appearance in Batman V. Superman). He’s since appeared in the most recent season of True Detective, although most of his major headlines of late have come from his critiques of Warner Bros.’ handling of the whole Justice League debacle. (On that note: Gal Gadot announced today, per Variety, that she’d been extensively interviewed for Warner Bros.’ just-concluded investigation, although even she doesn’t seem to know what the hell “remedial action” means in this particular case .) In any case, F isher ’s now signed on for the history-focused limited series, which is being developed by Marissa Jo Cerar, and directed and produced by Love & Basketball’s Gina Prince-Bythewood. Adrienne Warren is set to play Till-Mobley herself, who became a national figure and a prominent speaker in the aftermath of her son’s death.

There’s no word yet on when the six-episode limited series is expected to air.