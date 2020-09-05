Photo : Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO ( Getty Images )

Ray Fisher has now responded to a statement issued by Justice League producers Warner Bros. last night, describing it as a “desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit” him. Fisher also outright refuted the studio’s claims (from that same statement) that the actor has refused to meet with a third-party investigator looking into his claims of “gross” and “abusive” behavior on the movie’s set, posting a screenshot of an email from August 26, in which he discussed said conversation with his team and union . (He does note in the email that he terminated the interview early, though, after learning that the investigator’s findings would be reported directly back to Warner Bros. Pictures’ legal department, rather than parent company Warner Media .)

Advertisement

Fisher’s tweets this morning are just the latest jab in a steadily escalating back-and-forth between actor and studio, with Fisher continuing to allege that producers like Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon’s “unprofessional” behavior on the movie’s set. Warner Bros. fired back last night with a press statement that painted Fisher as uncooperative with investigations into the allegations, and implied that his real problems with the movie were largely related to his part in the superhero blockbuster being reduced after original director Zack Snyder departed the project.

Advertisement

All of this is complicated by the fact that Warner Bros. would, at least hypothetically, like to keep Fisher in its capes and cowls family; the actor’s public statements about his unhappiness with working with Whedon appear to have been kicked off after the studio approached him about reprising his role as Cyborg in its long-delayed Flash movie. (There’s also the fact that Fisher would presumably be a major part of continued press for HBO Max’s Snyder Cut of Justice League, as he was at DC’s recent Fan Dome event.) It’s not clear yet whether that bridge has now been well and truly burnt, or if Warner Bros.’ decision to have, in Fisher’s words, “ escalated this to an entirely different level” are still something that either party can, or would even want to, walk back from.