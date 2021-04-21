Ray Fisher calls out WarnerMedia for Chauvin verdict tweet

Photo : Robyn Beck/AFP ( Getty Images )

Yesterday marked the beginning of the end in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop charged—and now convicted—of murdering George Floyd. After just two and a half hours of deliberation, the jury delivered a verdict declaring Chauvin guilty on three counts (second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter), eliciting a flood of reactions on social media ranging from celebratory to cautionary (one conviction is hardly a victory, let alone an act of justice). Some #Brands took the opportunity to post statements in support of the verdict, including WarnerMedia—which has been embroiled in conflict with actor Ray Fisher, who accused the studio of enabling Joss Whedon’s “gross and abusive” behavior on the set of Justice League. Of course Fisher was going to take notice:



“How fucking DARE YOU,” Fisher said in response to the official WarnerMedia statement, which reads in part, “We reaffirm our commitment to be part of the solution by using our platform, content, and resources to advance racial equity and social justice.”

Fisher recently offered a detailed accounting of his allegations against Whedon and the studio in a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which spoke with multiple sources that corroborated the actor’s claims. Given his reaction to WarnerMedia’s statement on the Chauvin verdict—which ends with the suggestive “Oh, now I’m pissed....”—it would seem that Fisher isn’t done calling out the studio just yet.